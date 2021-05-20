GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in Biden talks

But there was some dismay at the White House that the Republican counteroffer did not substantially alter the party's original $568 billion proposal, leaving it far short of the White House’s plan, according to an administration official not authorized to speak publicly about the private conversations.

The White House’s hopes for a bipartisan deal on infrastructure have cooled but they have not abandoned the effort, the official said. A team of West Wing officials, including senior advisor Steve Ricchetti and head of legislative affairs Louisa Terrell, were expected to talk Friday with Republicans on the proposal.

The administration had set a soft deadline of Memorial Day to gauge if enough progress had been made to forge a bipartisan deal or whether it would need to proceed along party lines. Biden has reveled in the face-to-face negotiations, aides said, and has expressed hope to bring Republicans along. And West Wing officials have been hearted by the public comments made by some of the GOP negotiating team, including Capito, the official said.

But the outward talks of progress have not translated into the two sides getting much closer to a deal. Beyond the significant gap in the two sides’ visions for the size of the package, there has been little discussion of how to reach an agreement on how to pay for it.