GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid

As Biden left for an event in Ohio, he said he called Capito to thank her for the proposal, but told her, “We have to finish this really soon.”

With about $250 billion in new spending, the GOP plan falls short of the more ambitious proposal outlined in the president’s American Jobs Plan. In earlier negotiations. Biden reduced his $2.3 trillion opening bid to $1.7 trillion.

Biden, in an economic address later Thursday in Cleveland, planned to present “head-on" the choice before Congress and the country, according to a White House official, framing the argument as whether Americans want to keep giving breaks to corporations or invest in modernizing infrastructure. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss Biden's remarks before the president's speech and spoke on condition of anonymity.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made clear the administration’s concern that the new proposal “still provides no substantial new funds for critical job-creating needs” and fails to spell out how Republicans would pay for the programs.

“We are worried that major cuts in COVID relief funds could imperil pending aid to small businesses, restaurants and rural hospitals using this money to get back on their feet after the crush of the pandemic,” Psaki said in a statement.