GOP officials decry order to yank vote machines over 'audit'

Fulton officials did not meet their obligation to retain chain-of-custody control over all voting materials and equipment, and cyber security consultants say there’s no way to ensure tampering did not occur, the State Department said.

“In allowing a third party near-unlimited access to the equipment during an informal review, they have created a situation where neither the county, nor the voting-system vendor, nor the Department of State can say with certainty that the system has not been compromised,” the statement read.

Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Fulton, said Friday he hopes Degraffenreid will reconsider and allow county officials to make their case that the voting machines can be used again. He called decertifying the machines unnecessary and costly.

“The county commissioners here in Fulton County undertook what they thought was best for this area, for their county, as they could see what they needed to do in future elections to continue the great job they’ve been doing,” Topper said.

Topper said county officials had been unaware that the Department of State had a list of vendors who are certified to test voting machines, and that the department should have made that information known to counties. The software firm that conducted the assessment was not among those vendors.