GOP officials launch new effort to rein in Kansas governor

Kelly spokesperson Sam Coleman said the new proposal “is further proof that Republican leaders have no interest in doing the serious work” of helping Kansas recover from the pandemic.

“They are only fixated on trying to stop the governor from doing her job,” he said in an email to The Associated Press.

During the GOP's news conference, Schmidt declined to point out specific administrative rules that he or others deem excessive. Instead, he said, the issue is restoring elected legislators' ability to overturn the actions of unelected state agency officials and reining in an "ever-growing administrative state.”

While state laws dictate much of what state agencies are allowed to do in regulating businesses and others, legislators often leave it to them to flesh out the details with administrative rules. The Legislature has a joint committee that reviews agency regulations — and it's sometimes critical — but overturning rules requires enacting a law, with the governor's consent.

Schmidt said the Kansas proposal is similar to provisions in several other state constitutions, including New Jersey's.

“I think our system has gotten somewhat out of whack,” he said.