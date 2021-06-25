GOP Ohio lawmakers move to pass transgender girl sports ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House Republicans seeking to ban transgender girls from female school sports teams and allow college athletes to be paid for their likeness passed both measures in one bill, jeopardizing the bipartisan support the likeness measure had as separate legislation.

“It is a shameful day in this body today,” Democratic state Rep. Michael Skindell said on the House floor. “This is one of the most extreme political attacks on transgender people in the nation.”

The proposal, titled the Save Women’s Sports Act, would require schools and higher education institutions in the state to designate “separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.”

“Across our country, female athletes are currently losing scholarships, opportunities, medals and training opportunities,” GOP Rep. Jena Powell, a cosponsor of the bill, said on the House floor as Democrats pounded their desks in opposition.

Supporters, like Powell, say the measures are necessary to maintain fairness and protect the integrity in women’s sports in Ohio, though lawmakers have not pointed to a single instance where this has been an issue in the state.