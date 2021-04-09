GOP ousts Kansas Senate leader charged with DUI from post

The call for a vote to remove Suellentrop came first from Republican Sen. Rick Kloos, of Topeka, who said he “had numerous conversations” with colleagues and the release of the affidavit was a deciding factor. He was joined by two other Topeka-area senator, Republicans Kristen O'Shea and Brenda Dietrich.

“We came to the decision today that we put this off long enough, as difficult as it is. We have more information now,” Dietrich said.

GOP senators kept the doors to their normal meeting room closed. Reporters who waited outside could see through glass in the doors legislative staffers distributing and then collecting slips of paper serving as ballots.

Asked earlier in the day about having the discussions in public, Masterson said: “We’ve had plenty of discussion in public.”

Assistant Majority Leader Larry Alley, who represents a district south of Wichita, will serve as acting majority leader, as he has since mid-March. Republicans will pick a new majority leader on the last day of this year's legislative session, Masterson said.