GOP panel grills Evers' administration over vaccine pace

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans grilled health officials with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration Thursday about the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin, saying the process is a cumbersome mess.

The Assembly's health committee held a hearing to learn more about the state's distribution process. The committee's chairman, Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, began the proceeding by telling Lisa Olson, an assistant deputy secretary at the Department of Health Services, that lawmakers don't know what to tell constituents who are desperate for a shot.

Department projections that vaccinations for the general public won't begin until summer are unacceptable, he said. The state is still in the first phase of vaccinations, which calls for inoculating health care workers and nursing home residents. An advisory committee is still gathering public comments on who should be included in the next phase.

“The process that's in place just seems overly bureaucratic and cumbersome," Sanfelippo said. "We need to tell the public here's the day when we expect to do this group, here's the date we when expect to do that group. The minute we get a vaccine from the federal government it should be in and out the next day and in someone's arm.”