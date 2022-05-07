 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOP picking Senate candidate; Dems to endorse Gov. Lamont

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans were gathering Saturday to endorse a candidate to challenge two-term U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, but it was unclear whether the GOP might first have to go through a primary battle.

About 50 miles away, Connecticut Democrats were anticipated to back incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont for a second term in office.

Former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, of Madison, who has been endorsed by top state Republicans, was expected to receive the majority of the delegate support. But she faced competition from four other GOP contenders — including Leora Levy, a conservative from Greenwich and the state's Republican National Committeewoman. Levy has raised more than $1 million and made it clear she's not backing out of the race.

Candidates need 15% of the delegate support to force a primary.

“I am 100% invested in this. I put a lot of my own money in, much more than my opponent has,” Levy said. “I'm in it for the end. No matter what, I will let the Republican voters of the state of Connecticut decide who their candidate will be to go up against Dick Blumenthal. We must put somebody up who is actually Republican.”

It appeared Peter Lumaj, a conservative and attorney from Fairfield who has previously run for statewide office, might secure enough votes to participate in Connecticut's Aug. 9 primary as well.

Klarides has said she can win over general election voters in a Democratic-leaning state with her moderate stances on social issues, such as support for abortion and gay rights, coupled with her conservative views on fiscal issues.

“I’ve talked to a lot of unaffiliateds and a lot of Democrats that are really disenchanted with Sen. Blumenthal; disenchanted that he follows party line and he’s partisan in whatever he does,” she said in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Lamont and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, are touting what they call Connecticut's financial comeback after years of budget deficits.

“I think a lot of people appreciate that the state is turning a corner. I think a lot of people know that we are lurching from crisis to crisis and at least stabilized the ship,” Lamont said after the recent legislative session. “I think there’s a sense that we’re beginning to make progress. So our job is to make sure we continue to build on that progress.”

His challenger is Madison businessman and 2018 GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski, who received the GOP's backing on Friday night. Stefanowski calls Connecticut "the definition of a failed state," racked with debt, high taxes and "overwhelming regulation.”

Democrats are also expected to endorse candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and comptroller on Saturday, while Republicans are scheduled to pick candidates for comptroller and secretary of state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

