GOP plan to curb jobless aid during pandemic sparks backlash

The 2013 law says that when the state's average unemployment rate for three months is at least 4.5% but less than 6%, jobless workers can receive up to 20 weeks of benefits, and when the average is 6%, they are eligible for 26 weeks. Both the House bill and the Senate measure would allow 20 weeks of benefits when the unemployment rate averages 5% and 26 weeks when it hits 6%.

House committee Chair Sean Tarwater, a Stilwell Republican, is confident that it will retain the provision in its version of the unemployment bill. That measure would also set up a council to oversee a modernization of the Department of Labor’s unemployment computer system and require the upgrade to be finished by the end of 2022.

“The idea is to get people back into the workplace, as soon as possible,” Tarwater said Friday.

Backers of the change include the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, which is especially influential with GOP lawmakers. Supporters said this week that an unemployment rate at or below 5% signals an economy with full employment and one in which businesses have trouble finding people to fill openings.

“If our state's at full employment, below 5%, then we should be at our lowest tier of unemployment benefits,” said chamber lobbyist Eric Stafford.