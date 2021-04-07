GOP plans for spending federal stimulus may not be allowed

The Fiscal Bureau said it appears that the federal law would not allow for the Republican proposals to retire $250 million in bonds used for transportation projects; $308 million in loans for local road projects; and $68 million to replace a statewide public safety communication system and expand the number of psychiatric beds at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

The federal law generally allows for the money to be used by 2024 for responding the coronavirus pandemic; replacing revenues lost due to the pandemic; investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; paying essential state workers up to $13 an hour; and paying non-government entities that transport passengers and cargo for the government.

However, specific guidelines on what the federal money could be used for have not been issued, leading the Wisconsin Fiscal Bureau to say it's unclear in many circumstances whether the Republican bills would be allowed.

Republican spending proposals that would be permitted, according to the Fiscal Bureau, included $500 million for broadband expansion; $200 million for small businesses; $150 million for nursing homes and assisted living facilities; $75 million in tourism grants; $61 million to combat water pollution; and $50 million for rural economic development.