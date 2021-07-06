GOP policy adviser Chen enters California controller race

Chen has a long track record in Republican politics. He served as the policy director for Romney's unsuccessful race against then-President Barack Obama, helping hone the campaign's positions on everything from health care to foreign policy. He also held a policy role with the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

He's also worked in government as an appointee during former President George W. Bush's administration in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He was an appointed member of the Social Security Advisory Board from 2015 to 2019.

Running as a Republican automatically puts Chen at a political disadvantage in California, where just a quarter of registered voters identify with the party. The GOP hasn't won statewide office since 2006, ,when Arnold Schwarzenegger was re-elected as governor.

But Chen hopes he can win over voters with a commitment to bringing more transparency and oversight to how the state spends taxpayer money. Voters “want someone who will just be straight with them about what’s going on in this state," he said.

Chen declined to answer whether he voted for former President Donald Trump, who lost California twice and is deeply unpopular among many of the state’s voters. One of California Democrats' strategies is to link Republicans to Trump whenever possible.