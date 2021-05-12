GOP purged Cheney for 'unity,' but Trump bent on retribution

“If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democrat agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues justifying the move.

Trump remains deeply popular among rank-and-file Republicans, and many in the party are loath to risk alienating the new voters he attracted, especially ahead of midterm elections that historically draw a far smaller slice of the electorate.

“It’s impossible for this party to move forward without President Trump being its leader because the people who are conservative have chosen him as their leader,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said on Fox News this week.

But others warn the episode may further repel voters, especially those in the suburbs who left the party in droves under the former president.

Republican leaders “need to figure out what they’re going to do with suburban women because this doesn’t put us in the right direction in terms of gaining suburban women,” said former Rep. Mia Love of Utah, the only Black woman ever elected to Congress as a Republican.