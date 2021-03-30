GOP pushes through smaller plan for Kansas income tax cuts

But that earlier measure also revived memories of a notorious tax-cutting experiment in 2012 and 2013 under GOP Gov. Sam Brownback. Those tax cuts were followed by large and persistent budget shortfalls until lawmakers reversed most of them in 2017.

Senate tax committee Chair Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, said she supported much of the bigger plan and parts of it made GOP senators “feel good,” but, “It's another thing to get it into law. We need it into law.”

“All or nothing? Sometimes you end up with nothing,” she told her colleagues Tuesday evening before their vote. “I would rather get pieces and have true reform and get the money to the taxpayers, where it belongs.”

Kelly vetoed two GOP tax-cutting plans in 2019 after winning the governor's office the year before largely by running against Brownback's legacy. She said earlier this month than Kansas is still “digging out” from the experiment and shouldn't cut taxes because it is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.