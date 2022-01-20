 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOP redistricting measures draw court challenge in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's newly drawn congressional and state House maps drew an immediate court challenge Thursday as Republican lawmakers overrode the Democratic governor's vetoes of redistricting bills.

The lawsuit claimed the boundaries approved by the GOP-dominated legislature reflected “extreme partisan gerrymandering” in violation of the state constitution. The bills’ leading supporters expressed confidence that the once-a-decade mapmaking work would hold up against any suit.

Senate President Robert Stivers said Thursday that the new congressional map “meets legal and constitutional requirements and adheres to applicable case law.” House Speaker David Osborne said the new state House boundaries complied with “all legal considerations.”

GOP lawmakers pushed through redistricting bills in the first week of this year’s legislative session.

The suit contends the state House maps divided some of Kentucky's most populated counties into multiple districts to “dilute the influence” of Democratic voters in those areas. The goal was to cement the House's GOP supermajority and stifle “any effective dissent,” the suit said.

Osborne defended the mapmaking work for the 100 Kentucky House districts.

"It splits no precincts, divides the fewest number of counties possible and preserves communities of interest,” the speaker said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the new congressional map would “improperly” remove Franklin County from the 6th District, the lawsuit said. The GOP plan extended the oddly shaped 1st Congressional District to add Franklin County, which includes Democratic-leaning Frankfort in central Kentucky. The 1st District, a Republican stronghold, is predominantly based in western Kentucky.

The redrawn boundaries would likely benefit 6th District Republican Rep. Andy Barr, the only Kentucky congressman to face a tough reelection campaign in recent years. Moving Franklin County out of the 6th would likely turn the traditional swing district increasingly red.

The suit was filed by several Franklin County residents, along with Democratic state Rep. Derrick Graham and the state Democratic Party. The suit was filed in Franklin County Circuit Court.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the congressional and state House maps Wednesday, saying the boundaries reflected “unconstitutional political gerrymandering.”

Republican lawmakers quickly overrode the vetoes Thursday, though not every GOP member supported the new maps. Republican Sen. Adrienne Southworth said her district would be carved into multiple congressional districts.

"That’s just not acceptable,” she said.

Associated Press writer Piper Hudspeth Blackburn contributed to this report.

