AP

GOP Rep. Davis to seek reelection, skips race for governor

GOP Rep. Davis to seek reelection, skips race for governor

FILE - Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on April 23, 2020. Davis, who toyed with the idea of challenging Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker next fall, said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, he will seek a sixth term in Congress.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who toyed with the idea of challenging Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker next fall, said Tuesday he will seek a sixth term in Congress.

The Republican from Taylorville had said his decision would be based on the congressional district map Democrat Pritzker signed into law last week.

The new map, required after each decennial census to reflect population shifts, includes a redrawn 15th District that includes Taylorville but not territory currently in another incumbent's district. Davis released a statement indicating that 31 of 35 county chairmen and 15 state lawmakers in the new district support him.

“Democrats in Washington have put our nation in crisis with their big government, socialist schemes and dreams,” Davis said. “Republicans are primed to retake the House next year, and I’m ready to work with a new Republican majority to finally fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the Biden administration accountable for their massive failures.”

Democrats currently hold 13 of the state's 18 seats. But Illinois loses a representative because of population decline. Democrats who control the General Assembly, mindful of their party's slim control of Congress and the large number of GOP-held state legislatures drawing maps, created 14 districts favoring Democrats and three which appear safe for Republicans.

Had he set his sites on the governor's mansion, Davis would have immediately become the highest profile challenger to Pritzker, who is seeking a second term. Republicans who have announced campaigns against the multibillionaire are state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Miss Universe contestants tour Jerusalem old city

