GOP says pandemic justifies special tracing rules in Kansas

Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the state health department, touched off a debate over privacy in April 2020 by citing data gleaned from people’s cellphones about their travel activities to publicly scold people to take social distancing more seriously. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly deemed the data collection “harmless.”

Schmidt said in an interview Wednesday that a pandemic of such a “widespread nature” in a digital age raised compelling questions about protecting the privacy of people's data.

"In the important rush to deal with public health issues, privacy concerns, data protection concerns and other important issues are sometimes given a back seat, and this law ensures that, that's not the case,” he said.

Public health officials, including Norman, have said the rules make it harder to track the contacts of people infected with or exposed to the COVID-19 virus, hindering efforts to learn where cases originated.

Republicans have criticized Kelly's handling of the pandemic, and that's also led to questioning of Norman's actions by GOP conservatives.