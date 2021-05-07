GOP seeks a candidate that can end its exile in Virginia

Longtime state Del. Kirk Cox, a former House speaker when Republicans ran the statehouse, takes the opposite tack, running from the Virginia GOP’s old guard and emphasizing that he already represents the kind of suburban voter Republicans must win over.

The field also includes two wealthy businessmen, Snyder and Glenn Youngkin. Both are running as conservatives aligned with Trump policies and pitch themselves as “outsiders” — not unlike candidate Trump in 2016. But they’ve focused more directly on their own private-sector careers and promised to reopen schools that have remained closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of their allies see Chase as too big a risk to take in November, but that’s not something Snyder or Youngkin tells GOP voters.

Perhaps the biggest wild card is the unusual convention process, which uses ranked-choice ballots that will be tabulated by hand. The leading campaigns agree that no one will get a majority of first-place votes, meaning the nomination will be settled by how voters rank the candidates beyond their top choices. Party officials have said it could take days to announce the nominee.

The winner is trying to become the first Republican to win the governor’s office since Bob McDonnell prevailed in 2009 by 18 points — a margin that presaged Republicans’ national romp in the 2010 midterm elections.