GOP seeks political opening amid tense Israel-Hamas fighting

Still, Winston argued the issue wasn’t an effective one to use to attack Democrats, especially when it comes to gaining support from independents who are pivotal to winning congressional control and tend to care less about partisan finger-pointing than solutions.

“They want to know how you’re dealing with it, how you’re going to make this work,” he said.

Republicans, meanwhile, have tried to present a united front, echoing Trump's campaign trail attacks that Democrats “hate” Jews and have become the "anti-Israel party.”

On Monday, more than a dozen GOP senators announced a resolution "reaffirming the United States’ unwavering commitment to our ally Israel and its right to take whatever means are necessary to stop the murder of its citizens and foreign nationals residing in Israel.”

And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took to the Senate floor to call on Biden to “remain strong against the growing voices within his own party that create false equivalence between terrorist aggressors and a responsible state defending itself.”

“The hand-wringing calls for a cease-fire are tantamount to Hamas propaganda. Both sides are not the same in this conflict, no matter what the Democrats naively imply,” echoed Cotton.