GOP seeks to push Kansas to right over governor's objections

The pandemic will be visible in the Statehouse with less frequent House and Senate debates, lawmakers socially distanced on the floor and in the House galleries and committee rooms reconfigured for more distance and video streaming. At least seven lawmakers, including Ryckman and incoming Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, have had COVID-19.

Lawmakers expect to renew debates that were put on hold because of the pandemic, particularly on taxes and abortion.

Republicans have tried and failed since federal tax cuts championed by departing President Donald Trump were enacted in 2017 to prevent or reverse the higher state income taxes that resulted for some individuals and businesses. GOP leaders argue that what they're doing is akin to returning a lost wallet found on the street, while Democrats see it as a give-away for the wealthy and big corporations.