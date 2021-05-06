GOP seeks unity, even if that means embracing election lie

Banks pushed back on the idea that Cheney and others with different views were being purged from the party. In her leadership role, he said, Cheney is tasked with speaking on behalf of the conference. “But you're out of sync as the chief spokesperson of our party, that’s why a change is needed. ... The infighting and the distractions are not going to subside unless we make a change.”

Still, Neil Newhouse, a longtime Republican pollster, said he doubted the current drama would have any impact on an election that’s still 18 months away.

“While the GOP leadership controversy may be headlines on the national news and much talked about inside the Beltway, it is simply no more than a bump in the road for GOP efforts to win the majority in the ’22 midterm elections,” he said, adding: “This issue will be long forgotten by this time next year.”

Joe Gruters, the chair of the Florida Republican Party, agreed.

“What happens in the leadership race I think is almost irrelevant to the rank-and-file members on the ground," he said. "I think people are concerned about what happens to them and their pocketbooks and less about who's carrying what flag and who has a title within the structure of the party overall.”

Still, he made clear that Trump's views matter.

“Once the former president speaks on something like that, I would say most rank-and-file members agree with whatever he is saying. And the fact that he said it ... I think it’s over."

