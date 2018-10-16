TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin loaned his campaign against Democratic incumbent Bob Menendez $8.5 million in the third quarter.
Federal Election Commission records show that Hugin, a former biopharmaceutical CEO, has so far this campaign loaned his effort $24 million. Overall, Hugin has hauled in over $26 million.
State Election Law Enforcement Commission records show Hugin is the state's fourth-largest self-funding candidate so far.
Election Day is Nov. 6.
Menendez is running for his third term.
FEC records show he brought in just over $11 million so far. He has $5.6 million cash on hand.
Hugin has $3.5 million cash on hand.
Polls indicate that the race could be tight, though Democrats have a more than 900,000-vote advantage over Republicans in New Jersey.