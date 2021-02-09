GOP senator flips on impeachment trial, rips Trump lawyers

Trump is the first president to face impeachment charges after leaving office. The House accused him of inciting an insurrection for his role in the Jan 6. siege on the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of rioters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, a domestic attack on the nation’s seat of government unlike any in its history. Five people died.

The Republican Party of Louisiana quickly issued a statement Tuesday criticizing Cassidy for his vote and praising Louisiana's junior GOP senator, John Kennedy, for voting against moving ahead with the impeachment trial. The Louisiana GOP said it was “profoundly disappointed” by Cassidy's vote.

“We feel that an impeachment trial of a private citizen is not only an unconstitutional act, but also an attack on the very foundation of American democracy, which will have far reaching and unforeseen consequences for our republic,” the party's statement said.

Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana said he was “surprised” by Cassidy’s vote and suggested it was causing a stir in their ruby red state.

“I have not spoken to him, but I can tell you a lot of people from back home are calling me about it right now," Johnson said.