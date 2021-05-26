GOP senators revise ID requirement for ballot requests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans on Wednesday revised a contentious bill that would have required voters to attach a copy of their photo ID when mailing an absentee ballot application, saying they could include their driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number instead.

It was the second time in weeks that the GOP-led Senate Elections Committee relaxed a key proposal in legislation that would tighten voting rules. Democrats said the measure remains flawed, would make it harder to vote and looks to solve nonexistent problems.

Voters currently seeking an absentee ballot must sign the application. The signature is matched to the signature in the voter file.

Meghan Reckling, chief of staff for Sen. Lana Theis, a Brighton Republican and sponsor of the bill, said not requiring proof of identity to request a ballot by mail is a “glaring loophole.” It was not immediately clear why the measure was amended, though opponents had noted that not all voters can print a copy of their ID at home.