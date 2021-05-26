GOP senators set summer deadline on Congress' policing bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional bargainers should reach a bipartisan deal on revamping policing procedures by early summer or abandon the effort, Republicans said Wednesday, a day after George Floyd’s family used visits to the White House and the Capitol to prod lawmakers to act.

“I think it's June or bust," lead GOP bargainer Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina told reporters, the day after the anniversary of Floyd's slaying at the hands of Minneapolis police. “We've got three weeks in June to get this done."

“I think if it's going to happen, it'll happen before the July break," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, Scott's fellow South Carolina Republican and another negotiator.

Neither senator explained why they'd targeted the next few weeks as pivotal in talks that became serious in April but have produced no tangible product. But historically, it gets harder for Congress to resolve controversial issues as an election year approaches and each party seeks issues to use in upcoming campaigns. Republicans hope to win House and perhaps Senate control in the 2022 elections.