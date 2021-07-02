GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz Cabinet members

GOP Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, wouldn't name the commissioners who might be in danger when pressed by Democratic senators. But she said Republicans plan to “remain vigilant and attentive to the governor's appointments" when the Senate reconvenes Tuesday. She didn't say how long the Senate might remain in special session.

“Is there some vendettas here against the governor's commissioners that you want to fire some of them, at this point? When we've just passed the budget, and people have a lot of work to do to implement what the Legislature has asked them to do? And now you're going to fire some who are at the helm, who have worked hard during COVID to do the job that they were hired to do?” Democratic Sen. Sandy Pappas, of St. Paul, asked Benson. “Who is it that you're upset with, and what do you plan do? I think you should just put your cards on the table.”