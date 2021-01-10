GOP senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican senators now say Donald Trump should resign and a third says the president should be “very careful” in his remaining days in office as the House prepares to impeach Trump in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey on Sunday joined Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in calling for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible" after a violent mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol on Wednesday. Murkowski, who has long voiced her exasperation with Trump’s conduct in office, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply “needs to get out.”

Resignation, Toomey said, was the “best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us.” Toomey said even though he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses in encouraging loyalists in the Capitol siege, he did not think there was enough time for the impeachment process. The senator was not optimistic that Trump would step down before his term ends on Jan. 20.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., warned Trump to be “very careful” in in the next week-and-a-half.

House leaders, furious after the violent insurrection against them, appear determined to act despite the short timeline.