GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan exploring US Senate run in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan launched a listening tour Monday to explore a bid for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat, casting himself as a tough but pragmatic politician in the tradition of exiting GOP Sen. Rob Portman and the late astronaut and Democratic Sen. John Glenn.

“These were statesmen, and that's who Ohio has elected. I will be a statesman,” Dolan told The Associated Press, appearing to draw a contrast with the crowded field of Republicans vying for former President Donald Trump's attention and endorsement.

Contenders include former state Republican chair Jane Timken, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance and Cleveland businesspeople Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno. Like the ex-president, another candidate — former state treasurer Josh Mandel — has criticized immigrants, ethnic groups and Democrats on Twitter as part of his campaign.

Dolan, once called the “nicest meanest person" someone had met, said he tries not to resort to name-calling.

“I think you can be relentless and difficult in your pursuit of what you think is right,” he said. “You do not have to demean the other side."