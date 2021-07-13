GOP state voting restrictions 'un-American,' Biden declares

Standing near the steps of the U.S. Capitol for a news conference ahead of a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Democrats promised to "stay out and kill this bill."

However, state Rep. Chris Turner, the leader of the Texas Legislature's House Democrats, predicted that their efforts would ultimately be futile unless congressional Democrats take bolder action to overcome a Senate Republican blockade of the sweeping federal voting bill. The legislation, known as the For the People Act, would create national standards for voting that could roll back some of the restrictions that have been approved or are advancing in the Republican-led states, including Texas.

"We can't hold this tide back forever. We're buying some time. We need Congress and all of our federal leaders to use that time wisely," Turner said.

Several states have enacted new voting restrictions, and others are debating them, as the GOP has seized on Trump's false claim of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election as a rationale for curtailing ballot access.

"No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, such high standards," Biden said of the 2020 race.