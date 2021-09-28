GOP sues 2 Vermont cities for noncitizen voting

“We can't do this piecemeal because the approach that Winooski took was different from the approach that Montpelier had taken so we just need it all the same so there is no confusion,” Scott said.

Proponents say noncitizen voting was expanded after being approved by the people in the communities.

“We have a rich history of Vermonters coming together in their cities, towns, and villages to work together and chart a path forward that works best for their communities,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski said in June when the House overrode the governor's veto.

Montpelier City Clerk John Odum said Tuesday he hadn’t seen the lawsuit, but since noncitizen voting was approved by the Legislature any changes would have to be made by the Legislature.

“I am not sure what is to be gained by suing the cities, the charters are now the law," Odum said.

Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott didn’t return a call Tuesday seeking comment.

