 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP sues over NC board's absentee ballot date, observer rule

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina and national Republicans sued Friday seeking to block the State Board of Elections from extending the fall absentee-ballot receipt deadline because of a holiday and from enforcing a rule that could disrupt the movement of some polling site observers.

The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party and the Clay County GOP chairwoman sued the state board, the board members and its top administrator in Wake County court. They want a judge to declare the board is violating state law and the state and U.S. constitutions.

The GOP plaintiffs contend that board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell lacked authority last month to move the absentee ballot deadline from Nov. 11 — the federal and state Veterans Day holiday — to Nov. 14.

State law says county election offices must receive civilian absentee ballots by the third day after Election Day — either in person or in the mail if the ballot was postmarked by Election Day, which is Nov. 8 this year.

People are also reading…

Bell’s memo cited another state law that says transactions set to occur on a holiday may be performed on the next day after government offices are reopen. A delay similar to the one instituted by Bell occurred in 2016, when Election Day was also Nov. 8.

The lawsuit says the absentee ballot deadline law doesn’t specifically give the board authority to push the back the deadline based on a legal holiday.

“This sudden change usurps the North Carolina General Assembly’s authority to regulate "the times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives’ under the U.S. Constitution,” the lawsuit said.

The Republicans’ lawsuit also says the board overstepped its authority related to “at-large” observers chosen by political parties to monitor voting site activity where it’s needed and not just at one precinct.

The lawsuit says since 2016 board guidance or rules have required an at-large observer to work for at least four hours before they can be replaced at a voting site. The Republicans contend the requirement doesn’t align with state law and makes it hard for the party to fill volunteer gaps at voting sites and precincts by moving at-large observers to other locales.

The directive hasn’t been enforced much, the lawsuit says, but the GOP believes it will be enforced this fall, despite the party’s written requests to have it repealed.

The State Board of Elections didn’t immediately have a comment late Friday on the lawsuit, which was filed on the same day county election boards began sending absentee ballots to those who have requested them so far.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Friday’s lawsuit is the latest effort “to preserve transparency in North Carolina elections and stop unelected bureaucrats from rewriting the law in the Tar Heel state.”

The Republican National Committee and state GOP opposed temporary rules approved by the state board last month that prohibited poll watchers from standing too close to voting machines and granted election officials the ability to remove disruptive observers. The state Rules Review Commission later blocked those changes.

In 2020, Republicans unsuccessfully fought portions of a legal settlement between the State Board of Elections and a union-affiliated group to extend the grace period for mail-in absentee ballots from three to nine days in response to postal delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department's investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, says “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state's attorney general. She would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state to nominate a Trump loyalist in a high-profile race, potentially dooming the party’s chances of winning in November.

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News