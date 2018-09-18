Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Republican Pete Flores is trying to upset Democrat Pete Gallego (gah-YEY'-goh) and nab a reliably blue state Senate seat vacated by a former lawmaker sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal fraud charges.

San Antonio Democratic Sen. Carlos Uresti resigned in June. His term expires in 2020, and the district stretches from San Antonio to the Big Bend.

Gallego, a former congressman and state representative, and Flores, an ex-game warden who lost to Uresti in 2016, advanced to a runoff after none of the eight candidates captured a majority of the total ballots cast during a bipartisan opening round of voting in July.

Uresti was convicted of 11 felonies stemming from being partial owner of an oilfield service company that prosecutors say operated a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors.

