GOP wants to restore work-search rule for jobless benefits

“Our state has exacerbated the problem by not reinstating the work-search requirement and with the federal government now giving more money to people collecting unemployment, there’s not a huge incentive for them to go back,” said Greg Moreland, executive director of Pennsylvania's NFIB chapter.

Struggling the most right now is the hospitality sector, Moreland said. The leisure and hospitality sector — which includes bars and restaurants — was harder hit than any in Pennsylvania, losing nearly 60% of its workers as restaurants and bars were forced to shut down in-house service last spring and shift food service to takeout or delivery.

Pennsylvania's labor force and payrolls both hit record highs just before the pandemic, but, in March, the labor force was still down 200,000 and payrolls were down by about 400,000, according to state figures.

Wolf's office suggested that employers need to pay more.

The Democrat wants lawmakers to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $12 an hour, up from the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

Employers paying “poverty wages” may have challenges attracting workers, Wolf’s office said.