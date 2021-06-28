GOP's Cox: California should force homeless into treatment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — John Cox, a Republican candidate for California governor, said Monday that he would force homeless people into mental health or addiction treatment before providing them with housing as part of his effort to cut homelessness in half in five years.

In his second bid for governor, Cox also said he would step up enforcement against people living on the streets and work to speed housing construction. If elected, he would likely face resistance to many of his proposals in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature.

“If someone is just insisting that they can live on the street, they either have to be arrested and put in jail or they have to be arrested and put into a place where they can get the treatment they need," he said in an interview. “If they don't want either of those, they can certainly leave California."

Cox is running in the expected recall election of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He ran against Newsom in 2018 and lost badly. He's never won political office despite numerous attempts and built a career in business, including housing development in Indiana. This time, he's one of several Republicans running, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who will release a homelessness plan Tuesday.