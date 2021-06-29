GOP's Faulconer: Boost shelters for homeless Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer wants to create more homeless shelters in California as part of his effort to get people off the streets, declaring homelessness in the state an emergency that must be treated like one.

Faulconer, the former two-term San Diego mayor, released a statewide plan Tuesday modeled off his efforts while leading the nation's eighth-most populous city. Expanding shelters would make it easier for law enforcement to clear encampments and to cite or arrest people who don't leave.

Faulconer said under such a plan he hopes to see “double-digit decreases” in homelessness each year.

“I just firmly believe that every human being has a right to shelter, and I also believe that when we provide that shelter you have an obligation to use it," he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Faulconer announced his plan at stops in Los Angeles and Sacramento, where he joined two lawmakers under a freeway overpass near a pile of trash including food wrappers, clothing and blankets. Tents were set up nearby.

“We care about people. We care about them so much that we don't want to let them die in tent encampments in California," Faulconer said.