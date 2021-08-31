GOP's Kleefisch takes steps to run for Wisconsin governor

Republican state Rep. John Macco, of Green Bay, has also formed a committee to run for governor, filing the paperwork on Aug. 18. Longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen, who also served as chief of staff to former Gov. Tommy Thompson, is also considering a run. Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, has said he will either run for Senate or governor in 2022.

Macco, who was first elected to the Legislature in 2014, said he would make a decision on whether to run within the next month or two. Macco, who started a commercial flooring company and later served as president of a financial advisory firm, said he thinks there would be room for a candidate like him.

“We don't want to have a Republican version of Tony Evers,” Macco said, touting his background creating jobs and working in the Legislature to advance the Republican agenda. “In the end, it's going to come down to supporters and dollars.”

Political newcomers Jonathan Wichmann, Leonard Larson Jr., Adam Fischer and James Kellen have also filed paperwork to run as Republicans.