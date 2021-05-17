GOP's LaRose launches reelection bid for secretary of state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose launched his reelection bid on Monday, touting the state's smooth 2020 election even as many fellow Republicans expressed unfounded doubts in the presidential result and GOP lawmakers are backing a major rewrite of state voting laws.

LaRose, 42, released a one-minute video along with his announcement that emphasizes his physical fitness, military background, political experience and young family.

“Every legal ballot was counted — a record-shattering 6 million — and the people of Ohio made their voice heard,” he says to the camera. “While other states struggled, Ohio got it right. Because there’s nothing more important than protecting your vote.”

By hyperfocusing his message on Ohio, LaRose may hope to walk the line of not alienating skeptics who have adopted former President Donald Trump's assertion without proof that the 2020 election was stolen while also reassuring those who fear Republicans are working to disenfranchise them.

“Is there a crowd of people that believe some sort of mythology about elections that could use maybe a lesson from me to show them the facts about how those kinds of things don't happen in Ohio, and how Ohio runs a trustworthy election?” he said in an interview Monday. “Absolutely, and I don't mind doing that.”