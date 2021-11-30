GOP's McCormick jumps districts as he seeks US House seat

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — A Republican who lost a bid for Congress in 2020 in a competitive suburban Atlanta district announced Tuesday that he's jumping to a new, more Republican congressional district to run for the U.S. House in 2022.

Rich McCormick said he would run in the new 6th District, which will include parts of Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties and all of Forsyth and Dawson counties. The territory is expected to be strongly Republican.

The district is currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, but she has said she will run instead for election in 2022 in the redrawn 7th District, which includes parts of Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Democratic U.S. Rep Carolyn Bourdeaux currently holds that district. She defeated McCormick in 2020 in the current, more GOP-friendly version of the 7th.

McCormick joins an already active GOP primary field in the 6th District that includes lawyer and former state ethics commission chair Jake Evans and former state Rep. Meagan Hanson. Others vying for the GOP nomination include Suzi Voyles, Mallory Staples and Elfreda Desvignes. Republican Harold Earls dropped out last week, saying he didn't want to sacrifice family time to run for office.

McCormick said he was switching because it includes parts of the old 7th District and because he has ties to other parts of the 6th. He unveiled endorsements for the 6th District race from 28 Republican U.S. House members including five of eight current Republicans from Georgia — Reps. Rick Allen, Buddy Carter, Andrew Clyde, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jody Hice.

McCormick is an emergency room physician and Marine Corps veteran who has considerable name ID from his high-profile 2020 race against Bourdeaux.

He has raised more than $1.2 million so far in 2021. and had $767,000 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

