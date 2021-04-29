GOP's Sen. Scott suggests Dems use race as political weapon

But the Senate’s only Black Republican saved some of his sharpest comments for the fraught subject of race. Scott recounted his rise from a low-income family and “the pain" of repeatedly being pulled over by police while driving but said, “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country.”

Biden and other Democrats have cited institutional racism as a major national problem.

While acknowledging that “our healing is not finished,” Scott suggested that Democrats and liberals have turned the race issue upside down.

“It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination," he said, without providing examples of what he meant. “And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

He added, “Race is not a political weapon to settle every issue the way one side wants.”

Biden’s address came three months into a presidency that’s seen Republicans repeatedly accuse him of abandoning his campaign pledge to seek bipartisan compromises. While Biden cited a rosy roster of accomplishments and goals in his own speech — “America is on the move again," he said — Scott said it was Republicans who had bolstered the economy and began to tame the pandemic.