GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

Still, Thune sided with most Republican senators and GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell in voting to acquit. Thune and others argued that Trump could not be impeached because he was already out of office. Democrats fell 10 votes short of the 67 need to convict.

Since then, Trump has lashed out at McConnell and repeated the baseless claim that he won the election. The comments have inflamed a feud that is likely to play out in GOP primaries between Trump-backed candidates and those supported by the establishment wing.

Thune suggested he would be taking steps to assist candidates "who don’t go off and talk about conspiracies and that sort of thing.” He praised Rep. Liz Cheney — a Wyoming Republican, who was censured by the Wyoming GOP for voting to impeach Trump — for doing an “exceptional job on most issues," and said he was ready to jump into primary battles like the one she is sure to face.