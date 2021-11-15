 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gov. Baker seeking federal guidance on arrivals from Haiti

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is seeking guidance from the federal government as Massachusetts tries to offer assistance to new arrivals from Haiti.

In a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Baker said a significant portion of arrivals to the state from Haiti either lack documentation or have unclear documentation, making them ineligible for federal or state help.

“With nowhere else to go after federal authorities release them from custody at the southern border, these individuals have begun to arrive at the front-door of our shelter system and at the emergency departments of our local hospitals,” the Republican wrote in the letter dated Nov. 8.

The Boston area is home to the third largest community of Haitians in the country, after New York City and Miami.

The state is looking for information on the number of expected arrivals to Massachusetts and the status of those individuals and families — including the permitted length of stay — to get a better understanding of how many are eligible for federal and state assistance, Baker said.

Community organizations and local resettlement agencies are seeing unfamiliar and inconsistent documentation, and can’t determine benefits eligibility, Baker said. The groups are also reporting that arrivals have had their passports and documentation seized at the border.

People are also reading…

Updated federal guidance would help the state and resettlement agencies more quickly determine a family’s or individual’s status and connect them to the appropriate benefits and supports — critical for the often traumatized group, he added.

“Massachusetts is proud to welcome individuals and families seeking asylum and refuge and is dedicated to helping these families live with dignity, but without the federal government’s significantly improving the process outlined above, these families will not be able to access the necessary resources,” Baker wrote.

Baker contrasted the situation for Haitian arrivals with that of Afghan evacuees settling in the U.S.

Baker said the state has received weekly emails from federal agencies alerting the administration to the number of weekly Afghan arrivals. The state expects to welcome about 1,100 Afghans, according to federal officials.

“We are requesting the same level of communication and partnership for the arriving Haitian people," Baker said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News