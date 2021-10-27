 Skip to main content
Gov. candidate Herbster backed by Trump, but not Ricketts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has split with former President Donald Trump over which Republican candidate should become governor after Ricketts leaves office.

Trump on Monday endorsed Falls City businessman Charles Herbster, a close political ally. Shortly after the announcement, Ricketts released a statement arguing that Herbster isn't qualified to serve as governor.

“While I agree with President Trump on many things, I strongly disagree that Charles Herbster is qualified to be our next governor,” said Ricketts, who can't seek reelection in 2022 due to term limits.

Trump praised Herbster as “an extraordinarily successful businessman who will fight for our farmers and ranchers, support our military and vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights.”

Ricketts hasn't formally endorsed a candidate in the GOP governor's primary race, but he has made several public appearances with University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, and several of his close political allies work on Pillen's campaign.

Several other other Republicans have launched campaigns, including state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, and Breland Ridenour, an information technology manager. Former Gov. Dave Heineman has said he may run as well, and so has Herbster's former running mate, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau.

On the Democratic side, state Sen. Carol Blood, of Omaha, is currently running unopposed for her party's gubernatorial nomination.



