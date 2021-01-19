Gov. Cuomo threatens cuts without $15B in federal aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday his state will pursue legal action if Congress doesn't send $15 billion in unrestricted emergency COVID-19 aid.

The Democrat — who didn’t specify who or what the state would sue — introduced two different budget proposals: one if Congress provides New York with $6 billion and another if New York receives $15 billion. His state is facing a dramatic loss in sales and income tax revenue in the wake of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions that jettisoned last February's budget projections.

The governor blamed President Donald Trump's administration for allowing COVID-19 to hit New York and the rest of the nation by failing to ban travel from Europe until mid-March. New York has now recorded nearly 42,000 deaths of people with COVID-19, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

“What happened to New York was no fault of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said in his annual budget address, which was delivered virtually. “It was because the federal government lost track of coronavirus, literally.”

He said Washington is “legally, ethically and politically responsible” for providing New York with the aid he's demanding as President-elect Joe Biden takes office and Democrats take over the Senate.