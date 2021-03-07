Gov. Cuomo vows to stay in office amid new allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo again vowed Sunday not to resign following a wave of sexual harassment allegations that have come as his administration faces mounting criticism of its attempts to conceal data about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Cuomo said it would be “anti-democratic” for him to resign over the sexual harassment allegations as some state lawmakers including fellow Democrats have demanded.

“I was elected by the people of New York state,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. ”I wasn’t elected by politicians.”

Cuomo said the next six months will determine how successfully New York emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m not going to be distracted because there is too much to do for the people,” he said, noting that the state must pass a budget within three weeks and administer 15 million more COVID-19 vaccines.

Asked about Ana Liss, who told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when she worked as a policy aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, Cuomo called her “sweetheart,” kissed her hand and asked personal questions including whether she had a boyfriend, Cuomo said such talk was “my way of doing friendly banter.”