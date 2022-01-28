 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gov. Doug Burgum aware of data center developer's dark past

  • Updated
  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum was aware of the troubled past of a businessman involved in the construction of a $1.9 billion data center in northwestern North Dakota, a spokesman said Friday.

Montana-based FX Solutions President Richard Tabish was convicted and then acquitted of killing a Las Vegas casino executive more than two decades ago.

Burgum on Wednesday hailed the center being built by Tabish’s company and operated by Montana-based Atlas Power as one of the biggest such centers in the world, and one that will help diversify the economy in the Williston area that has suffered oil boom-bust cycles for decades.

Uses for data centers include the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Atlas Power currently operates a 75-megawatt data center in Butte, Montana. The North Dakota data center owned by Atlas would be nearly 10 times as large as the Montana facility, once completed.

People are also reading…

“Yes, we were familiar with Rick’s background, including his parole in 2010,” Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said in a statement. “He has done business in North Dakota for over a decade, to our knowledge without incident, including with a number of companies in the oil and gas sector.”

Nowatzki said Tabish had companies that specialized oilfield spill cleanup and waste disposal in western North Dakota’s oil-production region.

Tabish, who lives in Missoula, Montana, did not immediately return an email message for comment on Friday.

Tabish gained notoriety at his Las Vegas murder trial in 2000, when he and co-defendant Sandra Murphy were convicted of murdering 55-year-old Ted Binion at his Las Vegas home in 1998 and stealing from his vault.

Prosecutors said the motive was a piece of Binion’s $55 million estate and a cache of more than $5 million in silver bars and coins that Binion had buried in an underground desert vault.

Prosecutors alleged that Murphy and Tabish forced Binion to ingest lethal levels of heroin and the antidepressant Xanax before suffocating him.

Tabish and Murphy were later acquitted of the murder charges in 2004 after the Nevada Supreme Court granted a new trial. The second jury convicted them of charges related to silver theft.

Murphy was released for time already served. Tabish was paroled in 2010.

The Republican governor's office the said the project has not received any state grants or loans, but could qualify for a sales tax exemption allowed by state law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the specter that a military coup might still be under way after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 60 puppies rescued from the freezing streets of eastern Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News