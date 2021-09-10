Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Sept. 11

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of Sept. 11.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset, his office said Friday.
Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks 20 years ago.
