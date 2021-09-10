 Skip to main content
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Sept. 11
AP

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Sept. 11

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of Sept. 11.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset, his office said Friday.

Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks 20 years ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

