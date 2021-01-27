Gov. Justice's pick to fill delegate seat stirs GOP dispute

In a lawsuit, the chair of the Wayne County GOP, Jeff Maynard, said the governor was sent a list of three candidates for the vacancy on Jan. 13. The lawsuit says Justice's counsel, Brian Abraham, informed Maynard that the governor would draw up a different list because local officials voted on their candidates without the participation of the head of the state Republican party, Roman Stauffer.

The second list was allegedly composed of two of the original candidates and Booth instead of Jay Marcum, a candidate for the same seat in the 19th Delegate District in the 2020 Republican primary.

Bryan said he wants the court to order the governor to fill the vacancy with the local party's candidates.

Justice disputed concerns over the legality of his pick, saying he has been in “constant contact” with the state attorney general's office on the matter.

“I feel very, very confident that Joshua Booth will do a wonderful job for the people of West Virginia,” Justice said briefly at his news conference on the coronavirus response.

The district sends two delegates to the statehouse and had been solidly Democratic until last November. Trump's sky-high popularity in West Virginia helped several little-known Republican candidates stage upsets against Democrats across the state.