Gov. Kemp faces next test from Trump loyalists in Georgia

Big business, Kemp said, was “scared” of “woke liberals” and “cancel culture.”

That’s been enough to draw plaudits from some Republicans, especially in suburban Cobb County, where the Atlanta Braves would have hosted the All-Star Game. Yet the censure push hasn't gone away.

Two north Georgia counties approved the condemnations last week. Dooley said she’s had discussions with Republicans in a few dozen other counties where activists support censuring Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. She said she’d consider it a victory if a half-dozen counties opt for censure.

That’s a fraction of Georgia’s 159 counties, but the potential fallout is enough that Kemp’s allies have been working local Republican ranks to try to spike the resolutions.

Ryan Mahoney, Kemp’s top campaign adviser, said the strategy is “to remind grassroots activists that he’s been a champion for life, for economic growth and opportunity, expanding access to health and now leading the fight against cancel culture.”

Jones offered a different assessment of the governor Friday as he launched his 2022 campaign.