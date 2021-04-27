Gov. Kemp: Food processing plant coming to south Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican firm plans to open a food processing plant in south Georgia, bringing about 74 jobs to the Valdosta area, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.
A subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo will invest more than $25 million in the project, Kemp said. The facility will produce bread-based buns for customers across the southeastern United States, he said.
The company has more than 37 bakeries in nearly two-dozen countries and produces several types of hamburger, hot dog, and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurants.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.