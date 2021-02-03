Gov. Kemp frustrated by tight supplies of vaccine in Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — As he toured a new mass vaccination site in Atlanta's suburbs, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday expressed frustration with tight vaccine supplies.

Georgia could set up more mass vaccination centers and offer more shots — if it had the supply to do so, he said.

“It’s frustrating for us," he said as he toured the facility at a large park in Marietta where the North Georgia State Fair is held.

“If we had more, we could certainly do it," he said. “We have a plan right now to do sites just like this all over the state. The problem is, we just don’t have the doses to do it, but we’re getting there.”

The Marietta center includes multiple lanes for cars and trucks to drive through, and people can get vaccinated without leaving their vehicles.

At a briefing on the virus after Kemp's tour, he noted one lane behind him that was not being used at the moment.

“If we had more supply right now, that lane that’s empty could be full of cars but it’s not, because we just don’t have the vaccine," he said.