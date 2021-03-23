 Skip to main content
Gov. Kemp to give update on Georgia's vaccination effort
Gov. Kemp to give update on Georgia's vaccination effort

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to give an update on the state’s vaccinations efforts.

He will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings for a Tuesday afternoon update on the vaccination drive, the governor's office said.

Georgia has come under criticism for its low percentage of the general population who have been vaccinated.

Health experts say Georgia’s failure to open mass vaccination sites earlier and relatively slow expansion of eligibility for the shots are partly to blame for the state’s low inoculation rate.

Georgia has ranked near the bottom among states in the percentage of its adult population that has received at least one dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kemp disputes those numbers, though, saying the state has identified about 250,000 doses injected but not recorded.

